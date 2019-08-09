Workshop on data collection ahead of 7th economic survey

MADURAI

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and the Common Service Centres e-Governance services India Ltd. (CSC SPV), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, jointly organised a regional-level workshop for second-level supervisors elaborating the procedure to record data through the use of mobile phone application ahead of the seventh economic survey, here on Friday.

The census, which would provide insights into all economic activities and ownership patterns of business across the country, is expected to begin by the last week of August in Tamil Nadu, says E. Sinnamari, Regional Joint Director, Department of Economics and Statistics, Madurai.

The workshop was attended by second-level supervisors from 12 districts of the Southern Tamil Nadu. There were sessions to explain the data collection procedure through a mobile application, on the roles and responsibilities of a supervisor and an interactive session where participants discussed the possible operational issues and came up with a set of solutions.

The seventh economic survey would witness the use of Information Technology for data collection for the first time. “Collection of data through a mobile application will speed up the process of data collection and the whole process can be completed within six months. The introduction of geo-tagging will also help to find out the distribution of economic activity in a place,” says M. Murugan, senior statistical officer, National Statistical Office, Madurai.

He also added that in cases where the data cannot be uploaded online due to poor mobile network connectivity, the enumerators can save the data in the device for the next 48 hours and then upload it.