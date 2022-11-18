  1. EPaper
Workshop for veterinary officers held

November 18, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The Farmers Training Centre (FTC), Theni, and National Innovation Foundation, India, jointly organised a sensitisation workshop on “Promoting Indigenous Technologies in the Field of Veterinary Science” for the benefit of veterinary officers at the FTC on Thursday. S. Senthilkumar, Head, FTC, welcomed. Dr. C. Subbaiah Pandian, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, presided. Dr. R. K. Ravikumar, Scientist National Innovation Foundation, delivered a lecture on “Innovation incubation chain of Indigenous Veterinary Technologies”. The programme was attended by 33 Veterinary Officers.

