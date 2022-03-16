Assembly speaker M. Appavu is addressing at the Integrated children development program workshop for local body representatives held in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

TIRUNELVELI

A workshop for the newly elected representatives of local bodies in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts was organized here on Wednesday by Integrated Child Development Scheme to enlighten them on the children’s health related issues prevailing in the district.

Inaugurating the event, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said the local body representatives including District Panchayat chairman, vice-chairman, panchayat union chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and others elected to the local bodies should work hand-in-hand with the officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme to ensure the holistic development of the children, especially the children from backward villages.

Since the surveys conducted earlier had given the opinion that Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts were housing weak and dwarf children, the local body representatives should work intensely with the officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme to improve their health conditions.

Moreover, the local body representatives should accord highest priority for ensuring drinking water, toilet, electricity, nutrition garden etc. in all schools and the anganvadis across Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

“If any attention is required to repair the toilets or drinking water supply systems, it should be rectified immediately without any delay,” Mr. Appavu said.

District Collector V. Vishnu, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan, District Project Officer of Integrated Child Development Scheme S. Jayasurya and others participated.