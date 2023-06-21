ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop for journalists on child-centric reporting

June 21, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

District Social Welfare Officer S. Rathi Devi addressing a workshop in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

A workshop for journalists on child-centric reporting was held here on Wednesday.

 Addressing the meeting, District Social Welfare Officer S. Rathi Devi said instances of child marriages in the district had come down drastically, thanks to the joint efforts being taken by the all stakeholders concerned. Since village-level, taluk-level and district-level teams had been formed to check this unlawful practice and awareness events were being organised to sensitize the public about the legal consequences of conducting child marriages, the social evil was being gradually eradicated.

 “We’ve have recorded only 19 child marriages in the past six months and all these marriages of minors have been stopped with the help of the police. Since Kovilpatti and Kayathar areas are notorious areas for child marriages, more awareness programmes are being conducted there besides strengthening the village and taluk-level activities against child marriage,” Ms. Rathi Devi said appealing to the media to play an effective role in this connection.

