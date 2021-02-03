Workshop for government officials on Biological Diversity Act

Tirunelveli

Ashoka

Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE) along with Tamil Nadu State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) conducted a capacity building workshop here on Wednesday to highlight the importance of implementing the Biological Diversity Act 2002 in the district.

The district is endowed with diverse and biologically rich wildlife habitats embedded in a matrix of production landscape largely with cultivated fields spread-out in the Tamirabharani river basin. The landscape is also inhabited by diverse communities knowledgeable in managing the diverse natural resources and biodiversity. To conserve the biodiversity and the natural resources in sustainable fashion, the workshop was organised for the benefit of 60 officials from departments of rural development, revenue, animal husbandry, fisheries, urban and rural civic bodies, agriculture, horticulture, forest etc.

Inaugurating the workshop, Collector V. Vishnu said biodiversity that provides services and resources which are very essential for human beings should be utilised in a sustainable manner for future generations. The Biological Diversity Act 2002, implemented by National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) regulates the conservation of biological diversity, sustainable use of its components for fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the use of biological resources and the associated knowledge.

Many of the components of the Act are in fact cross-linked with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) developed by the United Nations, which represent a coherent way of thinking about ecological, social, and economic issues that are inter-related. Moreover, it also highlights the importance of implementing the Act.

“Biological Diversity Act 2002 provides constitutional power to elected bodies at the village-level to manage biodiversity and its habitats, biological resources and associated traditional knowledge. Hence, the capacity building programme is being organised for the benefit of government officials, more importantly, the officials having direct links with the development of rural areas,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Every local body should constitute a Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) for the purpose of promoting conservation, sustainable use and documentation of biological diversity including preservation of habitats, domesticated stocks and breeds of animals and micro organisms and chronicling of knowledge relating to biological diversity.

“Successful implementation of the Biological Diversity Act 2002 is largely dependent on the understanding of the regulations and issues related to conservation and sustainable use of natural resources by diverse stakeholders including the officials of various departments of the Government organizations at district-level to village panchayats and public and hence the workshop is being organised,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Conservator of Forests, Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Tirunelveli circle N. Senthil Kumar, Expert on Biodiversity Management, V. Arivudai Nambi, Members, Tamil Nadu State Biodiversity Board, D. Narasimhan, and C.P. Rajkumar, and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, P. Manthrachalam, gave presentations about the regulations to constitute of the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC), forming Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS), preparing the People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR), and practising Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) of the biodiversity and the traditional knowledge.

Senior Fellows of ATREE, T. Ganesh, M. Soubadra Devy, Senior Research Associate, M. Mathivanan, ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre and A. Saravanan, Research Associate, ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre facilitated the workshop.