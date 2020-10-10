Works on Chithirai streets to be over by December

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju inspects the progress of Smart City work undertaken on Chithirai streets in Madurai on Saturday. Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan is also seen.

10 October 2020 18:20 IST

Cobblestones will aesthetically blend with Meenakshi temple: Minister

Madurai

Rainwater harvesting structures are being constructed on the four Chithirai streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple to ensure there is no water stagnation around the temple, Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju told reporters here on Saturday.

After inspecting the works undertaken on Chithirai streets under the Smart Cities Mission with Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, he said paver blocks have been replaced with cobblestones under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹ 8.57 crore on four Chithirai streets. It is one of the seven components of heritage makeover of the city. A total of 148 ornamental lamp posts will be erected within a gap of 15 metres on both sides of four Chithirai streets.

He said the cobblestones will aesthetically blend with the temple. “Around 95% of the work on Chithirai streets is completed and the rest will be finished by December. All ornamental lights around the temple will become functional by Deepavali festival.”

Smart City projects worth ₹ 977 crore are under way, he said.

All pits that have been dug on Aavani Moola streets, Masi streets, Veli streets and Marret streets will be closed and patchworks undertaken by October 15. “It is done to ensure that there is no hindrance to commuters while they go shopping for Deepavali festival. The remaining work on these roads will be completed by April.”

He said a detailed report on the progress of Smart City projects was submitted during a review meeting held recently which was attended by Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly.

All Smart City projects were executed with technical assistance of experts from Anna University. Opposition parties are raising objections to the Smart City projects as elections are approaching, he added.