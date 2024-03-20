Works for sending voting machines to six Assembly constituencies begins in Kanniyakumari

March 20, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari district Collector P. N. Sridhar in the presence of representatives of recognized political parties kick-started the work of sending the electronic voting machines to the six Assembly constituencies in the district on Wednesday.

Following the first randomization works, the voting machines kept in the safe room in the district Collector’s office was sorted and work on distribution to the six assembly constituencies — Kanniykaumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Kiliyur — began.

