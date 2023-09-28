HamberMenu
Workouts without knowing personal health risks can affect heart’s health, warn doctors

September 28, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Meenakshi Mission Hospital doctors at a press conference in Madurai on Thursday.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital doctors at a press conference in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Vigorous workouts without knowing personal health risks can affect the heart’s health, warned doctors of the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre in Madurai.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, ahead of the World Heart Day on September 29, the doctors’ stressed the need to understand the causes of the heart diseases to avoid it.

N. Ganesan, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Cardiology, said, “In addition to an increase in blood glucose level and blood pressure being reasons for Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), studies have found out recently that mental stress also plays an important factor.”

People should be aware of any deterioration in their mental health and should not shy away from getting it cured, Dr Ganesan said. “Many young people who are physically fit succumb to CVD, due to various mental illnesses they suffer from,” he added.

M. Sampathkumar, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, spoke on the importance of Paediatric Cardiology as many children were growing up with heart-related diseases and even doctors were finding it hard to ascertain the reasons.

He brought out the possibility of starting a Paediatric Cardiology department at the hospital which he said would help them in dealing with the increasing number of such cases.

The doctors pressed on the need to take steps to avoid heart diseases rather than treating it. “Food habits, regular physical activity and maintaining a sound mental health are some of the ways through which it could be taken care of,” they added.

They said, CVD has now become the most common cause of death occurring in the world than any other causes. Hence, governments should create awareness among people regarding dangers of continuing with habits like smoking and consuming alcohol which were the major factors for inducing a heart disease, said the doctors.

