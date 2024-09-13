Working of vertical lift in new Pamban rail bridge to be tested soon: DRM

Even as installation of electro-mechanical equipment of the vertical span of New Pamban Rail Bridge has got over, the testing of its working would be taken up soon, said Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava.

After inspecting the bridge under construction, Mr. Srivastava said that once the testing is over and bridge commissioned, train services would be resumed between Mandapam and Rameswaram soon.

T.K. Padmanaban, Chief Project Manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, which is executing the construction, explained to the DRM and other senior railway officials from the division about the bridge.

The DRM climbed up one of the two towers of the vertical lift and inspected the electro-mechanical equipment.

The 72.5-metre-long lifting span would be lifted for 17 metres above the bridge using four motors. Two motors have been fitted on each of the two towers.

The motors would lift the centre span weighing 630 tonnes. Two counter weights of 313 tonnes each have been installed on the two towers to enable easier lifting of the span.

With the four motors, the vertical span would be raised 17 metres within four minutes.

“This would allow a 22-metre vertical space between the Pamban channel and the lift for big ships to pass under the bridge,” a railway official explained.

The new bridge has been constructed three metres above the height of the old Pamban rail bridge.

Even as the testing of the vertical bridge would go on for 10 days, RVNL has already applied for inspection of the bridge by Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Southern Railway has planned to commission the bridge in October.

The DRM also inspected the on-going station redevelopment work at Rameswaram railway station.

The work being executed at a cost of ₹ 90.20 crore envisages construction of two terminals, one on the east side and one on the north side of the station.

The six-storey east terminal building would be with world-class amenities like roof plaza, waiting lounges, ticketing area, commercial area and railway office.

The north terminal building would have pre-paid taxi counters, helpline centres, surface parking with separate driveway to parking.

Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) K. G. Gnanasekaran was present during the inspection.