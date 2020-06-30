Working of sensors tested in Pamban rail bridge

A light engine moving on Pamban bridge to test the working of the newly installed sensors on Tuesday.

30 June 2020 20:31 IST

They will assess the strength of the central span of it

Ramanathapuram

Southern Railway officials on Tuesday took up the testing of the working of newly installed sensors to assess the strength of the central span of Pamban Rail bridge.

A light engine was run on the bridge to assess the working of the sensors and accelerometers installed on the bridge.

Advertising

Advertising

A railway official said that the century-old railway bridge was in one of the highly corrosive environment in the Bay of Bengal connecting the mainland in Ramanathapuram with Pamban.

When the officials felt that the 65.23-metre bascule bridge could have been weakened by corrosion, they had decided to replace it with a newer one.

Even as global tender was called for, the officials called it off following an afterthought that the entire bridge required replacement. As a fallout, the work for constructing the new sea bridge parallel to the existing bridge was under way.

However, the officials felt that the Scherzer’s span required a closer monitoring for its strength.

As a measure to have a continuous monitoring of the strength of the central span, Southern Railway roped in Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) to install sensors.

The work of installation of sensors that were going on for one month was completed. The sensors have been in all critical portion of the bridge. The sensors have been synchronized with the accelerometers.

“A light engine was run on the central span for calibration of the sensors,” the official added. The data could be read by officials at the cabins in the bridge and also by scientists of IIT, he added.

The work at a cost of ₹ 2 crore with sensors imported from Germany is likely to be completed in another one week.