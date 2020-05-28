Workers who returned to Madurai face bleak future

28 May 2020 19:15 IST

Lack of livelihood opportunities haunts them

Madurai

For R. Jegadeesan and his brothers, who used to eke out a living by making and selling idlis at Mumbai's Dharavi, the closure of their business since March due to COVID-19 pandemic, and their two-day arduous journey to Madurai, are not the only hurdles that they had to endure.

After being quarantined at a facility in Madurai for 10 days, this family consisting of 12 members, has now returned to its house in Usilampatti. But, with dwindling savings, the family has been looking out for job opportunities for their livelihoods in Madurai, says Mr. Jegadeesan.

Advertising

Advertising

“Since it would take many months for the return of normalcy in Mumbai, we have to find some means of livelihood to sustain in Madurai. But, our efforts have been futile as no one wants to hire us even as farm labourers due to the stigma that we might spread COVID-19 infection. We also do not have sufficient money to start a new business here,” he says.

The story of this family is not an isolation case. Many migrant labourers, especially daily wage earners, who have returned to Madurai from various states, have been struggling to find a job for their sustenance till they return to their old jobs. Some even say that they are planning to settle in Madurai.

As on Thursday, around 2,200 around migrant labourers have travelled to Madurai from other states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. A majority of them are from Maharashtra who are involved in selling idlis, murukus, and running roadside eateries.

Similarly, a majority of them are natives of villages in Usilampatti block.

P. Nallathambi, who used to sell muruku in Gujarat, says that two decades back villagers from Usilampatti block were forced to migrate to northern states as they were not able to undertake agriculture due to water shortage. There were no industries to provide employment for the youth too.

“But, even today the situation has hardly changed in Usilampatti. Though some migrant workers have good savings with them, the majority used to earn a pittance and will be deeply affected if they do not find an alternative livelihood here,” he says.

Sriram* (name changed on request), who used to sell household appliances and collect instalments for his employer in Malad, Mumbai, was recently discharged from Government Hospital, after recovering from COVID-19 infection.

“I have decided to settle in Madurai with my family. Hence, I need to look for some job opportunity, to support my family ” he says.

An official from district administration says that they they have submitted a list of migrant workers to the employment exchange, who will assess the skill sets and guide those who are willing to stay back. The official added that they are also waiting for a government order which will offer loan to the workers to start their own businesses.