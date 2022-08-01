Workers stage sit-in protest

Conservancy workers attached to CITU stage sit-in protest in front of the Madurai Corporation office on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Re-asserting their long-pending demands, conservancy workers affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the Corporation here on Monday.

CITU general secretary M. Balasubramaniam said that the protest was jointly undertaken by associations including the Madurai Corporation Workers Association (CITU) and (VCK) etc.

Their 28-charter of demands included eliminating irregularities in their Provident Fund and Employees’ State Insurance cards. The protestors demanded disbursing of minimum wages for daily, contract and consolidated workers as per the revised G.O.

A corporation worker of ward 3 alleged that they were forced to remove dog carcasses with no safety equipment given by the contractor or the Corporation.

“Most of us are only provided with damaged and broken buckets and worn out brooms to carry out conservancy works,” said M. Rani, a contract worker at Sellur.

“Residents too force us to collect garbage with bare hands, else they threaten to raise complaints. We have no choice but to oblige,” she alleged.

The lack of manpower is another mounting issue. “A single worker covers up for three workers in additional wards as well. How is that humane?,” they protested.

The workers complained that they did not receive the promised salary in full.

“I have been working for 16 years on contract-basis and I am yet to be regularised,” lamented S. Mariamma, 43, of S.M.P. colony.

Deputy Commissioner Mujubeer Rahman held talks with the representatives of CITU. When contacted, Mr. Rahman said that efforts would be taken by the Corporation to address the demands of the workers at the earliest.