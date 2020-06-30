Workers seek jobs

Rajapalayam

Members of Tamil Nadu Agricultural Workers’ Association on Tuesday staged a demonstration at Seithur for proper implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to help the poor workers who have lost their jobs during the lockdown.

Communist Party of India Virudhunagar district secretary P .Lingam led the protest.

Mr. Lingam said that the poor workers faced the threat of hunger during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The district administration should provide employment to all people irrespective of age. The administration should also ensure that the workers were not exploited by the officials.

The number of days of employment under the scheme should be increased from 100 days to 200 days, he said.