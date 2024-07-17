GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workers seek inquiry against Sanitary Inspector who used foul language

Published - July 17, 2024 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sanitary workers stage a protest at the Corporation office in Madurai on Wednesday.

Sanitary workers stage a protest at the Corporation office in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai Corporation workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of Arignar Anna Maligai here seeking appropriate action be taken against a Sanitary Inspector who they alleged had used foul language against them while they were discharging their duties.

Later, they withdrew their protest after the Corporation officials told them that an inquiry would be conducted.

Corporation workers (contract, permanent and daily wage) led by M. Amsaraj of the Tamil Nadu Sugathara Paniyalargal Munnetra Sangam alleged that Sanitary Inspector Ramesh used foul language against both men and women workers. Since it affected their morale, the workers had complained him to the higher authorities.

Since there was a stalemate over the issue, they continued their protest which began on July 15. Later, they agreed to withdraw the protest after the Corporation officials told them that the matter would be looked into and appropriate action taken subject to the outcome of an inquiry to be conducted on July 18.

Corporation officials said that 50-60 workers went on a strike on July 15 without any intimation. They were called for a negotiation on July 16 and those who were affected were asked to depose before a committee looking into the matter. However, the workers’ only demand was that action be taken against the Sanitary Inspector. It can only be done following an inquiry and only if the allegations were found to be true, the officials said.

