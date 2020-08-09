Workers protest ‘dilution’ of labour laws

MADURAI
A federation of workers from different associations protested outside the Collectorate here on Saturday alleging watering down of labour laws by the Central and State Governments during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic here on Saturday.
Centre of Indian Trade Unions State Vice-President R. Devaraj, who addressed the press, said that workers are being made to work for a minimum of 12 hours every day of their work week. “The COVID-19 pandemic has proved that all employees are being made to work overtime without any dues. We are treated in a disposable manner,” he said.
He added that the Central government had chosen this time to privatise railways, thus allowing corporate companies to determine price and quality of travel. “This will further create a divide between the economically stronger and weaker sections of the society,” he said.
Mr. Devaraj said that all workers, particularly those in the Corporation, Health and Revenue departments must be tested regularly to ensure that they are protected from COVID-19.
“Those who have died due to the disease need to be provided compensation by the State government,” he said.
