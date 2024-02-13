Workers protest against privatisation move of Tangedco

February 13, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) along with Employees Federation staged a protest at K.Pudur in Madurai on Tuesday opposing the state government’s steps towards privatising Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

Protesters pressed charges against the State government that through dividing the Tangedco into three corporations - Green, Thermal and Distribution- they were bringing in the private sectors in handling them.

While electricity being a service sector, giving it to the hands of private organisation would push it towards profit-oriented, said K. Jeevanantham. CITU Organisation Secretary.

“Government should drop its privatising mission of some of the important sectors of the State. This eventually will end up in zero social benefits for the workers,” he added.

