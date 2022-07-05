Workers demand increase in monthly pension

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions on Tuesday staged a demonstration here pressing for a charter of demands including remedy for anomalies in online registration and renewal for members of Unorganised Sector Workers Welfare Board.

The protest was led by CITU district secretary, R. Deivaraj.

The protesters said that they should be allowed to submit hard copies of the applications at the welfare board offices. They wanted the officials to expeditiously scrutinise thousands of applications pending with them and help the workers enrol themselves so as to get the benefits of the welfare board without delay.

The applications seeking pension from the welfare board should be processed at the earliest and disbursal of pension should start immediately. Besides, the monthly pension should be increased to ₹3,000. Compensation of ₹5 lakh should be provided to the families of the deceased members even if the death of the worker occurred outside the place of work.

The funds of various welfare boards such as construction workers and drivers should be deposited in the welfare boards concerned.

The monitoring committee meeting, headed by the District Collector, for unorganised sector workers should meet every month. The unorganised workers should be given assistance during rainy season and a separate welfare board should be constituted for cooks.

The assistance to the families in the event of natural death of the workers should be increased to ₹2 lakh and funeral expenses should be hiked to ₹25,000. Similarly, the marriage assistance should be revised to ₹50,000.

CITU district president Ganesan, and Construction Workers Federation of India functionaries, Subbiah and Manikrishnan, were present.