Workers demand Deepavali advance, settlement of dues

In a show of strength, over 500 conservancy workers affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Labour Progressive Front (LPF), staged a sit-in protest on the Madurai Corporation premises on Monday to highlight their long-pending demands, including Deepavali advance.

The protesters demanded the Corporation to disburse the arrears of ₹6,400 pending for five months since April 2018. They also demanded the Corporation to pay Deepavali advance of ₹10,000 to the daily, contract and consolidated pay workers. All these demands have been pending for more than a year-and-half, said M. Balasubramaniam, general secretary, CITU. “Every month we meet the Corporation Commissioner, City Engineer and City Health Officer for five days each month. However, no action has been taken towards fulfilling the demands,” he said.

The protesters demanded the Deepavali advance for drainage workers, street light and pump mechanics, gardeners and watchmen.

They demanded the civic body to settle arrears of ₹18,000 pending for Domestic Breeding Checkers and Deepavali advance of ₹5,000 for the workers. A. Bose, a VCK functionary, said the protesters would not accept the excuse of paucity of funds. “The conservancy workers are toiling hard to make sure that the city remains clean,” he said.

The protesters later submitted a petition to Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan.