Worker’s body ripped apart in blast at fireworks unit

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Body of a worker, R. Mayazhagan, 45, was torn into pieces in a blast that occurred at a fireworks unit at Kariseri under Amathur police station limits in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

The police said that five workers had gone for work at Lara Fireworks unit around 6 a.m. When Mayazhagan opened a shed where unfinished products were stocked, suddenly a blast occurred.

In the impact of the explosion, Mayazhagan’s body was ripped apart. Assistant Superintendent of Police (Virudhunagar) R. Shivaprasad, who rushed to the spot, said that the worker was involved in shifting the unfinished products from the shed for drying them when the blast occurred. However, the other four workers escaped unhurt.

While the particular working shed was completely razed down, four other sheds on the campus suffered a major damage.

Amathur police are investigating.