Worker killed near Sattur

A 60-year-old worker, S. Sundaragurusamy of Nadusoorangudi was killed after the bucket of a crane fell on him while desilting a well near Elayirampannai on Wednesday evening.

The police said that the deceased was working inside the well at Kandiyapuram, belonging to one Kanagaraj. A crane was used to pull out debris from the well.

Even as the work was going on, the cable of the crane snapped and its iron bucket fell on his head following which he collapsed on the spot.

Sundaragurusamy was rushed to a private hospital here where he succumbed to injuries.

Elayirampannai police are investigating.

Related Articles
