Worker killed in road accident near Kurangani

Ganesan, 38, of Bodi Pudur Railway Line was killed in a road accident when a small steel rod protruding from a jeep hit him while he attempted to overtake along Mundal stretch on Sunday.

Police said that Ganesan was riding a two-wheeler. A jeep, which was carrying workers to a tea estate in Munnar, Kerala, was proceeding from Bodi. As the vehicle approached the Munnar highway, the two-wheeler rider, who attempted to overtake the jeep, hit the rod and was thrown off the two-wheeler.

He fell on the road and died on the spot. Jeep driver Chelladurai, 48, of Durairajapuram Colony in Bodi was arrested by the Kurangani police. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Ganesan had three children and his wife was a casual worker. The body was sent to Bodi GH for postmortem.

PERIAKULAM

Pondy Head Constable dies in Kumbakarai Falls

Hariharan, working as a Head Constable in Puducherry, died while he was bathing in the Kumbakarai Falls. The Vadakarai police said that Hariharan and family went to Kodaikanal and came here. As he entered the falls, his family members sat behind and watched. Suddenly, Hariharan fainted. The people helped him and rushed him to the Government Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead.

Visitors at the Kumbakarai Falls said that the authorities should have first-aid kit and a para-medical team. In case of an emergency, patients could be given some first-aid before rushing them to the hospital.

Two days ago, the Forest Department officials allowed tourists to take bath in the Kumbakarai Falls. Further investigation is on.