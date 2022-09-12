Worker from Bihar murdered in Rajapalayam

S Sundar
September 12, 2022 20:40 IST

A migrant worker from Bihar, P. Ranjith, was found murdered in a pipe-manufacturing unit at Chokkalingapuram here on Monday morning.

The police suspect that a petty quarrel among the guest workers could have led to the crime. The body was found with the throat slit.

While the murder is suspected to have been occurred late in the night, the crime came to light only in the morning.

Rajapalayam Deputy Superintendent of Police P. S. Preethi inspected the scene of crime. With one of the guest worker absconding from the scene, the police are on the lookout for him.

The body has been taken to Government hospital here. Rajapalayam South police have registered a case.

