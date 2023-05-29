Worker found dead; police suspect electrocution

May 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THENI

A 39-year-old man Balaji, son of Nagamanickam of Pechiamman Koil Street in Bodi in Theni district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Monday.

Police said that Balaji, a casual worker, used to go for night watchman jobs in private farms in the vicinity. As he did not return home early on Monday morning, his family members went in search and found him dead near a private farm in Marimur Tank. The body was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that he had allegedly stamped on the fencing installed by Sadayan, son of Naga Thevar. It is said that he had done the fencing to prevent wild animals intruding into his farm and that he had laid the fencing with the permission of another farm owner Kulandaivelu.

Hence, the police registered a case against Kulandaivelu and Sadayan. Further investigation is on.