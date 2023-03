March 23, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

A manual worker, K. Ramkumar of Maninagaram, was electrocuted when he climbed up a tin-roofed shed at Nelpettai here on Wednesday.

Police said Ramkumar was working in a shop belonging to one ‘Nettai’ Pandi. The shop owner asked Ramkumar to clean the garbage accumulated on the tin-roofed shed. When Ramkumar climbed up and tried to clear the garbage, he came in contact with electricity and was killed on the spot.

Aruppukottai Town police have registered a case.

