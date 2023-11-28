ADVERTISEMENT

Worker dies as fire breaks out in jewellery showroom in Madurai

November 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of a jewellery showroom, A. Mothilal, died after a fire broke out on the premises on South Masi Street on Monday night.

According to police, Mothilal was working in the showroom run by his relative. When the deceased and other employees were on duty, they found smoke emanating from the first floor of the building.

Mothilal went to the first floor using the lift to find out the source of the fire. However, by then the fire had spread and power went off.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and Rescue Services personnel broke open the lift with the assumption that Mothilal was struck inside. However, he was not there.

Later, the firemen climbed up the second floor of the building and broke the roof to enter the showroom. They found Mothilal lying unconscious inside the bathroom. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US