Worker dies as fire breaks out in jewellery showroom in Madurai

November 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of a jewellery showroom, A. Mothilal, died after a fire broke out on the premises on South Masi Street on Monday night.

According to police, Mothilal was working in the showroom run by his relative. When the deceased and other employees were on duty, they found smoke emanating from the first floor of the building.

Mothilal went to the first floor using the lift to find out the source of the fire. However, by then the fire had spread and power went off.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel broke open the lift with the assumption that Mothilal was struck inside. However, he was not there.

Later, the firemen climbed up the second floor of the building and broke the roof to enter the showroom. They found Mothilal lying unconscious inside the bathroom. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

