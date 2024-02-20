Work to retrofit pipeline of Cauvery water scheme on

February 20, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Retrofitting of underground pipeline of Cauvery Drinking Water Scheme is under way in Sithoorvadi panchayat of Ramanathapuram district.

In a statement, Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board said that water for Mela Sithoorvadi, Vettukulam and Uganthangudi under R.S. Mangalam was being supplied through the pumping station on R.S. Mangalam panchayat union office premises. However, the underground pipeline for the villages had been damaged for a length of 1.5 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to rectify it, HDPE distribution line from Uppur pumping station was being taken up for retrofitting. The work would be completed at the earliest and drinking water supply would resume soon, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.