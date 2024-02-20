GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work to retrofit pipeline of Cauvery water scheme on

February 20, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Retrofitting of underground pipeline of Cauvery Drinking Water Scheme is under way in Sithoorvadi panchayat of Ramanathapuram district.

In a statement, Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board said that water for Mela Sithoorvadi, Vettukulam and Uganthangudi under R.S. Mangalam was being supplied through the pumping station on R.S. Mangalam panchayat union office premises. However, the underground pipeline for the villages had been damaged for a length of 1.5 km.

In order to rectify it, HDPE distribution line from Uppur pumping station was being taken up for retrofitting. The work would be completed at the earliest and drinking water supply would resume soon, the statement said.

