‘Work out details for compensation amount’

06 September 2021 21:02 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was on Monday informed that the family of the Thanjavur infant whose left hand thumb was cut while a staff nurse attempted to remove the paediatric venflon (cannula) at a Government Hospital in Thanjavur, had received the interim compensation amount of ₹ 75,000 ordered by the court

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Ganesan of Thanjavur, the father of the infant. He sought an appropriate compensation from the State government for the negligent act of the staff nurse. The incident took place in June 2021.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy took note of the fact that the family of the infant received the interim compensation amount ordered by the court and directed the counsel representing the petitioner to work out the details for a final compensation amount to be paid to the family.

Earlier, the court had observed that in cases of this nature the strict liability theory had to be applied, taking into account the horrific experience of the parents who had to see their child writhing in pain.

The court was informed that the parents had taken the infant to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate, Chennai, for treatment. They were told that the overall function of the thumb of the infant would be restricted to a limited extent.

The State had told the court that best possible treatment would be provided to the infant and scientific development would be used to treat the infant. The court adjourned the case by a week. The Thanjavur Government Hospital staff nurse has been booked for causing grievous injury.