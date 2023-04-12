ADVERTISEMENT

Work on sub-way near Vadamadurai under way

April 12, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

Construction of a limited-use subway near Vadamadurai in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

Madurai Division of Southern Railway is replacing a level crossing (No. 303 A) between Tamaraipadi and Vadamadurai railway stations with limited-use subway. The work on inserting the concrete box at the spot on Dindigul-Tiruchi railway section where Dindigul-Tiruchi highway crosses near Velvarkottai village was completed on Wednesday.

The new sub-way with a 4.50 metre vertical clearance would come up at a cost of ₹ 2.8 crore. The sub-way would have approach road for 80 metres on one side and 50 metres on other side.

In order to prevent waterlogging in the sub-way during rainy days, a roof to cover the approach roads has been planned. The subway will be connected to near by canal by drains to avoid water stagnation in the subway. Besides, a diesel pump and electrical pump will be provided with collection well.

