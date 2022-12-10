Centre for competitive exams aspirants to be opened soon

December 10, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The upcoming study centre at Tallakulam would soon open its doors to the teeming crowd of competitive job aspirants in the city.

Located opposite the Government Poly Clinic, the study centre is built at a cost of around ₹75 lakh under the ‘Namakku Naame’ Thittam, jointly funded by the Madurai Corporation and MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and other Corporation officials inspected the project on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Venkatesan said that the study centre is a dedicated place which could be used by aspirants who are preparing for competitive exams.

“The centre aims to primarily accommodate those aspirants currently occupying the premises of Arignar Anna Complex, Madurai Corporation’s Headquarters, located not more than 150 metres from the centre. Free public Wi-Fi network is a top need put forth by the students. Drinking water facilities and proper illumination would be ensured. The aim is to make it a model centre,” he added.

The MP noted that CCTV cameras will be installed at the earliest to ensure safety. “Since many of the aspirants are part-time employees who study from the evenings until night, we plan to keep the centre open until 11 p.m. and open by 9 a.m.,” he added.

The area comprises three shelters with benches, seating arrangements around eight giant trees and a plentiful vacant area lined with paver-blocked pathways. Adequate toilets have also been built.

Mr Venkatesan said that he would discuss with the aspirants studying at the Corporation premises and form a volunteering team. “We also plan to rope in volunteer-academics to take regular classes, seminars and conduct orientations,” said Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Corporation Commissioner. He added that additional lights and sectioning of vacant land would be made soon and will be inaugurated at the earliest.

“A library with sufficient reading material, and newspapers would be of great help. Even a weekly class would benefit students, especially those preparing for the upcoming TNPSC Group II mains,” said M. Alex Pandian, one of the aspirants at the Corporation premises who also called for the centre to be open on Sundays as well.