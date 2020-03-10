Work on repairing major roads begins

With the summer festival season in the Nilgiris just a month away, work on repairing and re-laying major roads that run through Udhagamandalam town has begun.

One of the roads that has been in most urgent need of repairs is Ettines Road. A quarter mile stretch of the road is being re-laid.

“Apart from the road being re-laid, interlock bricks have also been laid at the ATC Junction to ensure that water does not stagnate along the stretch during the monsoon,” said an official from the Udhagamandalam Municipality.

Local residents called on the municipality to ensure that the work is completed quickly as traffic along the road is coming to a grinding halt during peak traffic hours. R. Ramani, a resident of Elk Hill, said the municipality should also ensure that repair works were conducted along the rest of the stretch of road, as manhole covers along the road had sunken into the road.

“As they have sunken into the road, they have become very dangerous potholes, posing risk for two-wheeler riders in particular,” he said.

The residents have also called for road repairs to be done along the road leading from Elk Hill to the Government Rose Garden before the summer festival season begins in May. Municipal officials said that 11 separate road projects at a cost of ₹ 2.95 crore would be completed in the town this year.