Work on operation theatre complex gains momentum

It will give a major infrastructure boost to GRH

Madurai

The construction of an integrated operation theatre complex at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), which was approved in 2016, is finally gaining momentum. This complex, which will have state-of-the-art operation theatres, will give a major infrastructure boost to GRH.

The Rs. 325-crore worth theatre complex is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The operation theatre complex will be constructed by demolishing a portion of the main building of the GRH which houses the Dean’s chamber.

An official incharge of the project said that preliminary works for demolishing the buildings commenced last Saturday. "Full fledged demolition work will begin from January. It will take around 18 months to complete the construction of the complex," he added.

Departments like Ophthalmology and Dermatology, and the doctors’ quarters which were earlier functioning at these buildings, have now been relocated ahead of the demolition. Dean J. Sangumani said that the facade and the building that house the Dean’s chamber will not be demolished.

The operation theatre complex, which will have advanced medical equipment and infrastructure, will help to provide better care to the patients, said Dr. Sangumani. "The operation theatres that are currently being used were constructed several years back. The construction of the new operation theatre complex will help to handle the rising influx of patients and attenders at GRH," he said.

The official said that the complex will have six floors apart from the ground floor. It will have 24 operation theatres and one theatre at the sixth floor would have a hybrid facility with highly advanced equipment.

The complex would house departments like Cardio Emergency, Plastic surgery and will have many critical care units and intensive care units.

The original plan was to construct the new integrated operation theatre complex by demolishing the GRH auditorium and the old operation theatre complex. However, the plan was rejected citing inadequate availability of infrastructure, said the official.

A senior doctor, requesting anonymity, said that a section of doctors had initially opposed the current plan of constructing the new operation theatre complex in the main complex as the place was already congested. "However, the portion of the main complex which will be demolished now, was in a dilapidated condition. The roofs were leaky during rainy season. So, it was then decided to construct the new operation theatre complex by demolishing the dilapidated portion of the main building," he said.

The official said that around 40 cars can be parked at the ground floor after the construction of the new operation theatre complex.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors' Association president K. Senthil said that officials have accepted to demolish the GRH auditorium and old operation theatre complex to construct a parking facility using the JICA funds. "This will be undertaken after the completion of the new operation theatre complex," he added.