Work on new jallikattu arena on 16 acres nearing completion

December 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Madurai

Jallikattu competitions following Pongal festival in Madurai are expected to take place at a new jallikattu arena, which is under construction in an area sprawling across 16 acres, at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district.

The arena, which consists of three floors, would have various facilities to cater to the needs of bull tamers and bull owners. The ground floor measuring around 27,534 sq.ft consists of vadivasal, administration office, emergency treatment room for bull and players, media room, bull registration room, museum, players dress changing room, stalls, lockers and dormitories.

The first floor (16,921 sq.ft) comprises VIP suite and lounge, pantry and dormitories and the second floor (9,020 sq.ft) would have store and equipment room and third floor (1,140 sq.ft), the head room.

The gallery for the viewers would have a total of 3,700 seats in both tiers combined. In addition to this, the arena would have other facilities like a bull shed, bull barn, veterinary hospital, and emergency treatment dispensary for the tamers.

The museum, which is to come up on the premises, will showcase various sports like ‘Pallanguli,’ ‘Aadu Puli Aatam,’ Kabaddi,’ among others which are native to Tamil Nadu, through paintings.

As most of the work is already completed, officials expect that it will be inaugurated before the Pongal festival next year.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that the gallery would have ceremonial competitions in addition to the competitions held in their respective villages of Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur.

“As each of the villages would have their own beliefs and rituals for the jallikattu competitions, they would prefer to conduct competitions in their own traditional way,” he added.

“The jaillikattu areas like stadium and vadivasal will be a replica of the traditional jallikattu setup only with a few additional facilities not to disrupt the cultural practices,” he noted.

Once the jallikattu competitions are concluded at the new arena for the year, sports department will use it for other sports competitions, said the official.

R. Govindarajan, organising committee, Alanganallur jallikattu, said that they had appealed to the government to conduct competitions in their own villages.

“We have certain practices in conducting competitions and this could be disrupted while changing the location,” he added.

“It would be better if the government organised separate competitions at the arena by inviting bulls and tamers from different places to attract players from various parts of the State,” he added.

If the government conducts jallikaatu sports meet, it will promote this as a sport attracting many players to the sport, he said.

However, the government is yet to announce anything on conducting competitions at the new gallery.

