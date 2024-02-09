Work on laying paver block nearing completion at Arapalayam bus stand

February 09, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Paver blocks laying works at Arapalayam bus stand which started a week ago would be completed in a few days, said officials.

Madurai Corporation undertook the repair works like fixing drainage issues, renovating toilets and replacing roofs at a cost of ₹ 1.07 crore at the bus stand about two months ago.

As the bus stand was one of the major places in the city, hundreds of people visit the bus stand every day to board and deboard buses, which made the renovation works take a step back owing to the disturbance it caused to the public, said a senior Corporation official.

“The drainage connections were repaired after removing the paver blocks fixed over them. As the ground got damaged due to continuous movement of buses, works were also done to flatten the ground to prevent water stagnation in future,” the official said.

Other works like replacing roofs and repairing toilets would be carried out one after the other, he added.

Also, he said that arrangements were made for buses to park outside the bus stand for the week. “Boards with the place names were fixed near the respective buses for easy identification. Also, traffic regulations were done to prevent congestion on the road during the one week when the buses were parked on the road outside,” an official said.

A hotel owner near the bus stand said that though there were some confusions, passengers were neatly guided to their respective buses.

The only problem was the traffic that it caused, he added. The Corporation officials could have expedited the work within a month. Since it was dragging for over two months, the buses struggled to find a place to park inside to board and deboard, the owner said.