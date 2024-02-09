GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work on laying paver block nearing completion at Arapalayam bus stand

February 09, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Buses stationed outside Arapalayam bus stand in Madurai on Friday.

Buses stationed outside Arapalayam bus stand in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Paver blocks laying works at Arapalayam bus stand which started a week ago would be completed in a few days, said officials.  

Madurai Corporation undertook the repair works like fixing drainage issues, renovating toilets and replacing roofs at a cost of ₹ 1.07 crore at the bus stand about two months ago.  

As the bus stand was one of the major places in the city, hundreds of people visit the bus stand every day to board and deboard buses, which made the renovation works take a step back owing to the disturbance it caused to the public, said a senior Corporation official.  

“The drainage connections were repaired after removing the paver blocks fixed over them. As the ground got damaged due to continuous movement of buses, works were also done to flatten the ground to prevent water stagnation in future,” the official said.  

Other works like replacing roofs and repairing toilets would be carried out one after the other, he added.  

Also, he said that arrangements were made for buses to park outside the bus stand for the week. “Boards with the place names were fixed near the respective buses for easy identification. Also, traffic regulations were done to prevent congestion on the road during the one week when the buses were parked on the road outside,” an official said.  

A hotel owner near the bus stand said that though there were some confusions, passengers were neatly guided to their respective buses. 

The only problem was the traffic that it caused, he added. The Corporation officials could have expedited the work within a month. Since it was dragging for over two months, the buses struggled to find a place to park inside to board and deboard, the owner said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.