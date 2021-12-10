‘Work on Kulavanigarpuram ROB should start immediately’

Tirunelveli

10 December 2021 19:28 IST

Member of Parliament S. Gnanathiraviam has appealed to the Ministry of Railways to initiate immediate steps for constructing the rail overbridge (ROB) across Kulavanigarpuram manned level crossing near Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Speaking on matters of urgent public importance in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Gananthiraviam said public travelling across this level crossing, including ambulances, were suffering a lot as the gate was closed 14 times a day. Though steps were taken in 2008 to construct a rail overbridge, the move had to be stopped due to cases filed by a few individuals.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the legal impediments had been cleared, the Ministry should initiate steps for constructing ‘Y’-shaped ROB across Kulavanigarpuram manned level crossing so that vehicles coming via Palayamkottai bus stand could easily take Nagercoil Road and Ambasamudram Road, Mr. Gnanathiraviam said.

“Whenever the gate is closed, vehicles can be seen queueing up to Palayamkottai bus stand on the northern side and up till the playground of Florence Swainson Higher Secondary School for the Deaf on the other side,” he said.

When the then Deputy Chief Minister M. K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for constructing the ‘Y’ shaped four-lane ROB in 2008 on an outlay of ₹25.50 crore, residents having their houses and apartments and owners of commercial establishments located nearby approached the court and obtained an interim stay for the project.

Though Highways Department made an appeal against the interim stay, the legal impediments delayed the project.

After inspecting the level crossing, the then Divisional Railway Manager (Madurai) A. K. Rastogi said the construction of four-lane ROB would require land on both sides. Since the acquisition of land would affect the commercial establishments and several houses, an alternative proposal for constructing a two-lane ROB and a rail underbridge (RUB) at this point was evolved.

“While heavy vehicles can use the ROB, smaller vehicles and two-wheelers can take the RUB. Since the new proposal will not affect the commercial establishments or houses, Railways and Highways Department officials will design the new project and submit it for approval and subsequent allocation of funds,” Mr. Rastogi had then suggested. This was pointed out by Mr. Gananthiraviam in the Lok Sabha.