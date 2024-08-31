GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work on Koottapuli groyne commences

Published - August 31, 2024 07:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi laying foundation stone for groyne at Koottapuli in Tirunelveli district.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi laying foundation stone for groyne at Koottapuli in Tirunelveli district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Construction of groyne at Koottapuli, one of the 13 coastal hamlets of the district, commenced on Saturday with Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi laying foundation for the structure to protect the shore from sea erosion and the fiberglass country boats.

They also laid foundation stone for the fish landing centre in the village. The groyne and the fish landing centre will be built at the cost of ₹ 48.50 crore.

Mr. Appavu said the south breakwater of the structure will be 955 metre-long while the northern structure will be 395 metres. The fish auction centre will have a 20 metre X 10 metre structure.

 “While the groyne will protect the boats from the heavy tides, the fish landing center and the auction hall will ensure hygienic handing of fishes,” said Mr. Appavu.

 He also said that work on the sports complex announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the coastal area would commence shortly.

 District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, chairman of Tirunelveli District Panchayats V.S.R. Jegadish and parish priest of Kootapuli Alvin Leon were present.

Since the National Green Tribunal had ordered that the State government should get prior permission from the NGT before starting construction of the groynes, the mandatory nod for Koottapuli has also been obtained.

