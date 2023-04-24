Work on implementing Cauvery drinking water scheme will begin in a week, says Minister

April 24, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Monday said the works to implement the Cauvery drinking water scheme – to augment drinking water supply across Dindigul district – would begin within a week.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a micro-compost centre (MCC) in Kapiliyapatti in Oddanchatram in Dindigul district. Dindigul MP P. Velusamy and Collector S. Visakan were present.

The Minister noted that ₹1,000 crore had been allocated for the Cauvery drinking water scheme to supply drinking water to Oddanchatram Assembly Constituency, out of which ₹113 crore earmarked for Oddanchatram Municipality, stated a press release.

He added that several overhead reservoir tanks with capacity of several lakhs of litres would be constructed in the Oddanchatram Municipality, as part of the project. In addition, old drinking water pipelines spanning up to 92 km will be replaced and 8,617 houses equipped with new pipeline connections.

Further, Mr. Sakkarapani noted that ₹1 crore had been allocatted to take up preparatory study regarding the project to pump water from the Amaravathi and Cauvery confluence point for the benefit of the farmers of Oddanchatram and Dindigul.

The MCC is set up at a cost of ₹7 crore on around 19 acres of land, the release added. Mr. Sakkarapani said steps would be taken to segregate the garbage collected at the source to ease the process of converting a portion of it into manure and the rest as refuse derived fuel to be sold to industries.

He said that steps would be taken to segregate the garbage collected from 52 village panchayats in Oddanchatram and Thoppampatti Panchayat Unions at the MCC. He added that a separate garbage segregation centre would also be set up to manage the waste generated in Keeranur and Thoppampatti Town Panchayats.

The Minister urged the public to participate actively in tidying up village panchayats under the ‘Namma Ooru Super-u’ campaign.

Speaking of the 6.4 lakh saplings planted on 117 acres of land at Idayakottai near Oddanchatram in December last, the Minister noted that the area had been receiving copious amounts of rainfall recently. He encouraged the public to grow more saplings and added that the new tar roads being laid in rural areas would also be bordered with saplings.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Thilagavathi, Palani Divisional Revenue Officer S. Sivakumar and others were present.