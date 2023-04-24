HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work on implementing Cauvery drinking water scheme will begin in a week, says Minister

April 24, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani at the inauguration of a micro-compost centre in Kapiliyapatti in Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Monday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani at the inauguration of a micro-compost centre in Kapiliyapatti in Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Monday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Monday said the works to implement the Cauvery drinking water scheme – to augment drinking water supply across Dindigul district – would begin within a week.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a micro-compost centre (MCC) in Kapiliyapatti in Oddanchatram in Dindigul district. Dindigul MP P. Velusamy and Collector S. Visakan were present.

The Minister noted that ₹1,000 crore had been allocated for the Cauvery drinking water scheme to supply drinking water to Oddanchatram Assembly Constituency, out of which ₹113 crore earmarked for Oddanchatram Municipality, stated a press release.

He added that several overhead reservoir tanks with capacity of several lakhs of litres would be constructed in the Oddanchatram Municipality, as part of the project. In addition, old drinking water pipelines spanning up to 92 km will be replaced and 8,617 houses equipped with new pipeline connections.

Further, Mr. Sakkarapani noted that ₹1 crore had been allocatted to take up preparatory study regarding the project to pump water from the Amaravathi and Cauvery confluence point for the benefit of the farmers of Oddanchatram and Dindigul.

The MCC is set up at a cost of ₹7 crore on around 19 acres of land, the release added. Mr. Sakkarapani said steps would be taken to segregate the garbage collected at the source to ease the process of converting a portion of it into manure and the rest as refuse derived fuel to be sold to industries.

He said that steps would be taken to segregate the garbage collected from 52 village panchayats in Oddanchatram and Thoppampatti Panchayat Unions at the MCC. He added that a separate garbage segregation centre would also be set up to manage the waste generated in Keeranur and Thoppampatti Town Panchayats.

The Minister urged the public to participate actively in tidying up village panchayats under the ‘Namma Ooru Super-u’ campaign.

Speaking of the 6.4 lakh saplings planted on 117 acres of land at Idayakottai near Oddanchatram in December last, the Minister noted that the area had been receiving copious amounts of rainfall recently. He encouraged the public to grow more saplings and added that the new tar roads being laid in rural areas would also be bordered with saplings.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Thilagavathi, Palani Divisional Revenue Officer S. Sivakumar and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.