Work impartially, newly elected leaders told

All the newly elected representatives to the rural local body should function impartially, said Information Minister Kadambur S Raju here on Friday.

Speaking at the orientation programme for the elected representatives, organised by the Rural Development Department and Local Administration, he said the district, which has 12 panchayat unions comprising 403 village panchayat presidents and vice-presidents, should work independently for the people and achieve the goals at a fast pace.

Collector Sandeep Nanduri presided. MLAs S P Shanmuganathan and P Chinnappan were present.

Only when villages develop, the nation can claim to be a developed country. By creating job opportunities for the youth, migration can be prevented and problems that may arise due to unemployment can be overcome. The Chief Minister had announced setting up of a refinery in collaboration with a Kuwait based firm. It would offer job opportunities to the youth here.

He said he would render all necessary assistance for development of Thoothukudi and appealed to the local body president and vice-president elects to get in touch with him directly. ‘We will work together and help the needy people,” he said.

District officials from rural development department, cooperative bank and district panchayat spoke on the role, responsibility and functional aspects, among others.

The two-day orientation programme covered newly elected representatives from Thoothukudi, Karungulam, Thiruvaikundam. Alwarthirunagari, Tiruchendur, Udanguri, Sathankulam, Kovilpatti, Oddapidaram, Vilathikulam, Pudur and among other unions.