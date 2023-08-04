HamberMenu
Work for expansion of New Bus Stand at Ramanathapuram begins

August 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B. Vishnu Chandran performed Boomi puja for a construction work at the New Bus stand in Ramanathapuram on Thursday.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran performed Boomi puja for a construction work at the New Bus stand in Ramanathapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran on Thursday laid the foundation stone for expansion of the New Bus stand at a cost of ₹20 crore.

The Collector said that the expansion of the new bus stand to 16,909.5 square feet would decongest the bus stand.

Buses from Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli that are bound to Rameswaram would use the new facility. The construction work has been scheduled to be completed in one year.

Ramanathapuram MLA Kadhar Basha Muthuramalingam, Ramanathapuram Municipal Chairperson R.K. Karmegam, Municipal Commissioner Ajitha Parveen were present.

