Women’s Voluntary Service celebrates golden jubilee

December 05, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Commending the Women’s Voluntary Service (WVS) members in Madurai for reaching out to the needy people, especially, women, children and elderly persons in the society, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth said that the Corporation of Madurai would support infrastructural facilities to them.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the WVS here on Tuesday, she said that only when women were empowered, any society would be healthy in all aspects.

The yeomen services rendered by the office-bearers, well wishers and philanthropists for the WVS over the past five decades showed that the needy people had the support and welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation of Madurai would be happy to provide infrastructure to the working women’s hostel by providing potable water and a borewell for the occupants, she assured.

Speaking on the occasion, WVS president Savithri Devadoss said that they had been conducting free marriages for the economically weaker sections, holding health camps, providing free accommodation, food and medical care for the Old Age Home run by the WVS in Madurai.

She thanked the office-bearers, well wishers and philanthropists for their readiness in contributing financial assistance and through kind for the needy people. On a request to provide a bore well and a drinking water pipeline to their WVS working women’s hostel, the Mayor agreed to implement it through Mayor’s Special Fund.

Philanthropists were honoured on the occasion with mementos. Two differently abled persons Arunmozhi and Jeyaraman were honoured by the Mayor. A donation by the WVS for the children’s cancer fund was given to the MMHRC. Senior members, including Indra Subramanian, were honoured by the Mayor.

Philanthropists Dr Chandra Bose, Dr Devadoss, Idhayam Muthu and Industrialist VVS Yogan offered felicitation. Executive committee member Vani Baskaran proposed a vote of thanks.

A photo expo of the activities of the WVS was held at the auditorium for the public and secretary Beulah Selvaraj explained the significance. The WVS was founded by late Prime Minister Indra Gandhi in 1973 across the country with the sole objective of helping the poor through active participation of women in the society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.