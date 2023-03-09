HamberMenu
Women’s day celebrated

March 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

The International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Rojavanam Paramedical College on March 8. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Nagercoil chapter convenor Anitha Natarajan spoke about the need for more awareness among women. The struggles faced by women in workplace and their challenges were discussed. The students of the Fine Arts Club of the college organised an event and a performance. Dr. Arunachalam was the guest of honour and Dr. Arul Kannan proposed the vote of thanks.

