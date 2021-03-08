Women’s Day celebrated

08 March 2021 21:14 IST

Srivilliputtur

Women’s Day celebration by District Legal Services Authority here was more meaningful with officials choosing to empower women through their right to vote.

While touching upon the rights and responsibilities of women, District Principal Judge, A. Muthusaratha, underlined that women should work with self-confidence. She said that women were making great achievements in all spheres of life.

Advertising

Advertising

On the occasion, revenue officials conducted a special programme to demonstrate how to cast votes using electronic voting machine.

“In initial years, women were denied the right to vote. This right has come to the women after a long struggle and hence women should make it their duty to cast their votes,” said Ms. Muthusaratha.

Several judicial officers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, at the Women’s Day celebration held at Madurai Railway Divisional Office, senior officials spoke about the special skills of women railway employees and challenges they were facing in the day-to-day working.

Divisional Railway Manager, V.R. Lenin, said that the women who were playing a major role in maintaining their home and taking care of the children were also showing exemplary skills in their work. “Such employees are a boon to the railway department,” he said.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Lalith Kumar Mansukhani, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Rathi Priya, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordinator), Mohideen Pitchai, were among those who were present.