ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Day celebrated in Madurai hospital

March 11, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Guru Hospitals in Madurai celebrated International Women’s Day in the city on Sunday.

According to a press release, around 750 doctors from various parts of southern districts participated in the function. The speakers felicitated IVF specialist B. Kalpana for her achievements over the last 25 years. The hospital has announced special offers including free counselling for screening of oncology-related issues till March-end.

A pattimandram was organised, moderated by noted orator Solomon Pappiah. Earlier, S G Balamurugan of the hospital welcomed the gathering. Senior women doctors were also honoured on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US