Women’s Day celebrated in Madurai hospital

March 11, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Guru Hospitals in Madurai celebrated International Women’s Day in the city on Sunday.

According to a press release, around 750 doctors from various parts of southern districts participated in the function. The speakers felicitated IVF specialist B. Kalpana for her achievements over the last 25 years. The hospital has announced special offers including free counselling for screening of oncology-related issues till March-end.

A pattimandram was organised, moderated by noted orator Solomon Pappiah. Earlier, S G Balamurugan of the hospital welcomed the gathering. Senior women doctors were also honoured on the occasion.

