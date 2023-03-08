ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Day celebrated at Central Prison

March 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

International Women’s Day being celebrated at  Special Women’s Prison in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Special Women’s Prison here on Wednesday.

The women staff of the jail bought sungudi saris manufactured by the inmates of the Freedom Prison Bazaar and worn them on the occasion. Students from Fatima College and Lady Doak College presented a cultural programme for the prison inmates in the presence of Deputy Inspector General-Prisons D. Pazhani and Superintendent S. Vasantha Kannan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the celebration was books and technology. The DIG said that a library with books donated by members of the public, a digital library and computer training centre would be set up at the jail this year for benefit of the women inmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US