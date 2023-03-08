Women’s Day celebrated at Central Prison

March 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Special Women’s Prison here on Wednesday.

The women staff of the jail bought sungudi saris manufactured by the inmates of the Freedom Prison Bazaar and worn them on the occasion. Students from Fatima College and Lady Doak College presented a cultural programme for the prison inmates in the presence of Deputy Inspector General-Prisons D. Pazhani and Superintendent S. Vasantha Kannan.

The theme of the celebration was books and technology. The DIG said that a library with books donated by members of the public, a digital library and computer training centre would be set up at the jail this year for benefit of the women inmates.