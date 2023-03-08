HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women’s Day celebrated at Central Prison

March 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
International Women’s Day being celebrated at  Special Women’s Prison in Madurai on Wednesday.

International Women’s Day being celebrated at  Special Women’s Prison in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Special Women’s Prison here on Wednesday.

The women staff of the jail bought sungudi saris manufactured by the inmates of the Freedom Prison Bazaar and worn them on the occasion. Students from Fatima College and Lady Doak College presented a cultural programme for the prison inmates in the presence of Deputy Inspector General-Prisons D. Pazhani and Superintendent S. Vasantha Kannan.

The theme of the celebration was books and technology. The DIG said that a library with books donated by members of the public, a digital library and computer training centre would be set up at the jail this year for benefit of the women inmates.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.