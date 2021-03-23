‘Women not safe in AIADMK rule’

Virudhunagar

23 March 2021 21:41 IST

CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan on Tuesday alleged that AIADMK cadre were not willing to work for the victory of BJP candidates in the Assembly elections. Though former AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa had declared that she would not ally with the BJP, its leaders have forged an alliance with the national party.

Addressing a public meeting to seek votes for DMK Virudhunagar candidate A.R.R. Seenivasan on Monday, he said that Jayalalithaa had confessed to have made a wrong move in allying with the BJP in the past. She had vowed that the AIADMK would never join hands with the party.

“The BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu, who wanted to make a piggyback ride on the AIADMK to win the election, were complaining that the AIADMK cadre were not cooperating with them,” he said.

The BJP is trying to sow the seeds of manudharma in Tamil Nadu. It is important to prevent such an attempt, he said.

The present election is fought not only for a change of guard but to determine the future of Tamil culture, heritage and language also.

The advertisements of the AIADMK claimed that the women were safe in the State. “Will the Chief Minister dare to say this at a public meeting in Pollachi,” he asked.

If the AIADMK’s claim that its close relationship with the BJP-led Centre was to get more benefits for Tamil Nadu, how come the Deputy Chief Minister, O. Pannerselvam, said that the Centre has not given ₹14,500 crore due for the State, he questioned.