TIRUNELVELI

09 March 2021 18:54 IST

The District Legal Services Authority conducted continuous online legal awareness programme on Tuesday on laws relating to women as part of ‘International Women’s Day’ celebrations.

Principal District Judge and Chairman of DLSA, Nazir Ahamed inaugurated the event.

Public and students of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, Sri Sarada College for Women, FX Engineering College, Rosemary Arts & Science College for Women, St. Xavier’s College of Education attended the programme.

“Over 2,200 persons participated in the programme,” said P.V. Vasheeth Kumar, Senior Civil Judge and Secretary, DLSA.

District Judges S. Ravi Shankar, V.S. Kumaresan, A. Deepa, retired district judge S. Senthil Kumaresan and Mr. Vasheeth Kumar spoke on various laws relating to women regarding marriage, property rights, maintenance, victim compensation schemes, Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, role of District Legal Services Authority in providing assistance to women.

Advocates S. Siva Suriya Narayanan, D.A. Prabhakar, Amalraj, V. Jeya Prakash, Manimala, P.V. Muthuram and A. Velvizhi spoke on other laws relating to women including POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012, offences against women, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.